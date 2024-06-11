Instagram

Billy Ray Cyrus and singer Firerose are over.

After just seven months of marriage, Billy has filed for an annulment, TMZ reports, claiming the marriage was obtained by fraud.

Billy filed last month, but the news didn’t get out until now.

According to the docs, Cyrus cited "irreconcilable differences" and "inappropriate marital conduct."

Their date of separation was listed as May 22.

The divorce could be a smooth one since the two didn’t have any children together.

Cyrus has agreed to fork over $5K each month to Firerose for the next three months for her to find housing until their divorce is finalized.

Billy is no longer following Firerose on Instagram; he hasn’t posted about her on the social platform since late April.

She still had her name listed as "Firerose Cyrus" on Instagram and even posted about their six-month anniversary just weeks ago, writing, "Life isn’t always easy… but it sure helps when your husband’s also your best friend. Thank you Lord! 🤍"

Billy and Firerose tied the knot in October.

He wrote on Instagram, “10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony. It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined.”

Along with posting a series of wedding photos, Cyrus added, “For both of us to hear the preacher say, ‘Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus… I now pronounce you husband and wife’ that was the sacred moment our new forever began. Long Live Love! ❤️♾️”

In 2022, the two sparked engagement rumors.

It is not clear when Billy Ray and Firerose started their romance, but they did collaborate on a song called “New Day” in 2021.

He told People magazine after confirming their engagement, “Firerose, who had been such a light of positivity, such a best friend. And then when we began sharing the music, it just evolved more into, as musical soulmates, to soulmates, happy, pure love that to me, I didn't know could exist. Again, we're musicians, first and foremost, both of us. And we found this harmony, and this rhythm, this melody to life."