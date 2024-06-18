Anouk Aimée, Oscar-Nominated 'A Man and a Woman' Star, Dies at 92

Getty Images

Anouk Aimée, the French actress who became a cinema icon with her performance in "A Man and a Woman" nearly 60 years ago, has died at 92.

Her daughter announced on Instagram Tuesday, "With my daughter, Galaad, and my granddaughter, Mila, we are immensely saddened to announce the [death] of my mother, Anouk Aimée. I was at her bedside when she passed away this morning at her home in Paris; With infinite love.💞♾️"

Aimée shot to fame with her starring role in "A Man and a Woman" (1966) opposite Jean-Louis Trintignant. The Claude Lelouch-directed romantic dramatic captivated international audiences, earning a Best Foreign Film Oscar and a Best Actress nomination for Aimée, among others.

Aimée won a BAFTA and a Golden Globe for her work in the film, telling The New York Times of the sensational reception, “We met, we all met, at the right time.”

She revisited the role with Trintignant in "A Man and a Woman: 20 Years Later" (1986).

Born April 27, 1932, in Paris, she made her film debut in 1947's "La Maison Sous la Mer" and was a modern-day Juliet in "The Lovers of Verona" (1951).

Other films included "Les Amants de Montparnasse" (1958), "Lola" (1961), "Model Shop" (1969), "Justine" (1969), "Ready to Wear" (1994), "Festival in Cannes" (2002), "Tous les Soleils" (2011), "Mince Alors!" (2012), and — in her final film, again opposite Trintignant — "The Best Years of a Life" (2019).