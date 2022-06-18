Jean-Louis Trintignant, French Acting Icon, Dies at 91

Getty Images

Jean-Louis Trintignant, an icon of French cinema for some 60 years, died Friday at his home in France, THR reports. He was 91.

Born December 11, 1930, in Piolenc, France, Trintignant took up acting as a teenager.

His first prominent film role was in "...And God Created Woman" (1956), Roger Vadim's controversial film starring Brigitte Bardot, with whom Trintignant famously trysted during the shoot.

Following military service, he went on to appear in such films as "Dangerous Liaisons" (1959) before becoming a star with the critical and commercial success of "A Man and a Woman" in 1966. Starring as a race car driver — a hobby of his in real life — opposite Anouk Aimée, he was one half of a romantic duo that was instantly legendary. The film won two Oscars and spawned a sequel, "A Man and a Woman: 20 Years Later" (1986). In 2019, a third film in the series became his swan song.

Other films on his esteemed résumé include "The Man Who Lies" (1968), "My Night at Maud's" (1969), the iconic "The Conformist" (1970) from director Bernardo Bertolucci, "Three Colors: Red" (1994) from director Krzysztof Kieślowki, "See How They Fall" (1994), "The City of Lost Children" (1995), "A Self-Made Hero" (1996), "Those Who Love Me Can Take the Train" (1998), and another career highlight, "Amour" (2012).

In all, he chalked up over 130 screen roles and was active on the stage his whole life.