Nicola Coughlan & Luke Newton Broke Furniture in 6-Minute ‘Bridgerton’ Sex Scene

Getty Images

“Bridgerton” is bringing the heat in Part 2 of Season 3 with the bare-it-all, super steamy moment the show has been teasing us with and obsessed fans have been waiting to see!

The six-minute sex scene between Colin and Penelope took three days to shoot for Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan, who had to strip down to almost nothing!

Filming the scene was anything but sexy for Luke, who had to don intimacy wear, which he said was a “sort of cup, bag-shaped thing.”

Luke gave Nicola a heads-up, so she knew what to expect!

He told Vanity Fair, “I was wearing a dressing gown, and we were just about to do the first take when Colin undresses. And I just said to Nic, “I need to show you this before we roll because you are going to lose it on camera if you don’t.” So, we had a little giggle. It was nice to be able to be lighthearted about it.”

While they were filming the hot scene, Luke and Nicola broke the leg of the chaise longue. He revealed, “I think we were maybe 20 seconds in and one of the legs just completely snapped off.”

“We both burst into laughter. Then Nicola shrieked and said something in her natural [Irish] accent. I was really hoping that the laugh kind of makes it in, which it does. We do laugh together at the end, which is really beautiful, and just feels really appropriate and sweet to their relationship,” Luke elaborated. “I think Nic’s got a picture, which I’m sure will end up on social media at some point, of this leg that snapped off. It was then propped up by apple boxes and stuff to try and keep the chaise longue secure. Little moments like that make the days just so much more enjoyable.”

The scene took place in front of a mirror.

Showrunner Jess Brownell opened up on the significance of mirrors this season. She told Vanity Fair, “They became a really powerful motif for us in terms of a mirror representing the self who is standing in front of the mirror, who is the person you are on the inside, and then the self you see in the mirror, who’s the person you reflect to the world. So setting the first big intimacy scene around a mirror helps us lean into that theme.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi recently spoke with Luke and Nicola, who “really communicated with one another” on what they wanted to accomplish with the scene.

Nicola admitted she was nervous to watch the scenes back, but she ended up feeling "amazing" about them.