How Nicola Coughlan & Luke Newton Kept ‘Bridgerton’ Love Scenes ‘Natural’ (Exclusive)

Netflix

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton are getting steamy in the new season of “Bridgerton,” which centers on Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton’s blossoming love.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with the two, who are good friends in real life.

When asked if those steamy scenes were "awkward" to make, Nicola and Luke said being friends actually helped!

Luke admitted, “Initially, you don’t know how it’s going to be until you get those scenes… But then, when you get to those moments, I think we just felt super comfortable with each other.”

Nicola was “scared” in the lead-up to the scenes, noting, “Once we actually go into it, we had an amazing intimacy coordinator, Lizzie Talbot, who did Seasons 1 and 2, and we then just really communicated with one another about it, the two of us.”

Coughlan shared that they left set “feeling great.” She elaborated, “You felt like I did what I wanted to do, and I’ve served the story and I’ve served these characters.”

Nicola also admitted she was nervous to watch the scenes back, but she ended up feeling "amazing" about them.

She dished, “They’re so romantic, they’re so sweet, they’re so sexy, like, they’re properly, like, hot. And then they’re funny, and you’re like, ‘Oh, okay.’”