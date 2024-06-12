“The Bachelorette” alum Jason Tartick and TikToker Kat Stickler are getting serious!

On Wednesday, Jason and Ka made it official on Instagram after months of dating rumors.

Alongside photos of Jason wrapping his arm around her, She wrote, “Heart is full 🫶.”

In one pic, Jason is even kissing her on the cheek!

In April, the two shared some banter on his “Trading Secrets” podcast. When Jason asked Kat if she was “flirting” with him, she denied it, telling the camera, “Can we keep that on record?”

Jason later addressed the dating rumors on “Scrubbing In with Becca Tilly & Tanya Red” podcast, joking, “Where’d you hear those rumors?”

He noted that he wanted to keep things “a little more private.”

Though he didn’t confirm that they were an item, he raved, “She’s very special, she’s awesome, she’s great.”

That same month, the two were seen together at Stagecoach.