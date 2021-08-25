Scary! Bachelor Nation’s Jason Tartick Hit by a Car

Getty Images

Jason Tartick is bruised and sore after being hit by a car!

The Bachelor Nation alum posted a video on Instagram, revealing he and fiancée Kaitlyn Bristowe were walking their dogs Pinot and Ramen when the accident happened.

The couple got separated at one point, and he explained, “Pinot and I are one crosswalk behind waiting for the light to change. Pinot’s crying because he wants to see Ramen… We get the go to walk and boom, car comes flying in hot, sees us, hits the brakes.”

“It was a red light… and he blew through it to make a right turn,” he said, adding, “I don’t know what angel was looking over us, I don’t know, like, who was watching our backs.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Tartick went on, “But my initial response was just to rip — and fortunately, I wasn’t texting or on the phone — to rip Pinot back with my left hand. Then I literally just put my ass hip-checked into the hood of this minivan.”

The reality star said he was “pissed” and “slammed the hood” of the minivan. He said he had some “choice words” for the driver, who was apologetic.

Detailing his injuries, he said, “I’m so fortunate that I was just bruised. My right leg’s bruised and my right, like, butt is sore. But that’s it. [I’m] the luckiest in the world.”

The 32-year-old urged viewers to drive safe, saying, “Stop at a red light. You’ll kill someone!”

He also insisted that pedestrians “keep your head on a swivel” at crosswalks, and if you are in involved in an accident, always file a police report just in case.

Jason, with Pinot by his side, ended by saying, “We are lucky boys.”

Tartick included the caption, “So much for a relaxing night after golf. ALWAYS BE CAREFUL on crosswalks! Pinot and I are beyond fortunate to walk away from that unscathed 🙏.”