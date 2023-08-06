Instagram

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick are ending their engagement.

The Bachelor Nation ex-lovebirds made the announcement on Instagram Sunday, writing, "After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement."

They went on, "We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate."

The former couple took everything into considerations, including their dogs! "Our dogs Ramen & Pinot will continue to be cared for together as brothers. While their humans are no longer romantically involved, we will love and take care of them together."

"Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us. We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other. It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die."

In conclusion, they wrote, "We are beyond thankful for the memories made together, and for your support of us and the boys throughout the years. Moving forward we will always have that level of support for each other. We don’t know what the future holds so please try to hold space for us in your hearts."

Bristowe is a veteran of "The Bachelor" (2015), as seen on the Chris Soules season. She was "The Bachelorette's" star for Season 11, becoming engaged to Shawn Booth before their 2018 split.

Tartick was a Season 14 contender on "The Bachelorette," Becca Kufrin's season.