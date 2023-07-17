ShawnBooth/Instagram

Shawn Booth is going from bachelorhood to fatherhood.

The former “Bachelorette” contestant announced on the July 17 episode of “In the Booth with Shawn Booth” that he is “going to be a dad.”

"December 12, baby Booth on their way," he said. “It's happening. I'm going to be a father."

"I've dated since the show. I've dated a bunch of people. I've had a girlfriend... I've always just kept things private," he said on the podcast before revealing that he was expecting his first child.

"The mother is somebody who I've been close with for years. We've had a relationship and we've dated. This just isn't some random girl I met at Honky Tonk Central,” he added.

“This is a big surprise for both of us,” Booth shared, adding that while it “wasn’t something that was planned, it will be and is the most beautiful surprise I've ever had in my life.”

“And it's gonna be very special. I can't wait. I'm ready. I'm 37 years old. I've always wanted to be a dad."

Keeping the identity of the mother of his future baby secret, he did say he was hopeful she will be on the podcast soon. He added that she is a little over four months pregnant and that they planned to keep the gender a surprise.

Booth was previously engaged on Kaitlyn Bristowe on her season of “The Bachelorette” in 2015. The two were engaged for three years before going their separate ways in 2018.