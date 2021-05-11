Bachelor Nation’s Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick Engaged!

Instagram

Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, 35, and boyfriend Jason Tartick, 32, are getting married!

Bristowe shared the news on Instagram as she showed off her giant ring. One pic reflected Kaitlyn’s shock over her new bling, another appeared to show the moment Jason popped the question as an emotional Kaitlyn covered her face in surprise.

She wrote in the caption, “Don’t pinch me.”

In November, Bristowe took home the Mirroball Trophy on “Dancing with the Stars.” At the time, she told “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay she thought Jason was going to propose that night!

Bristowe said, “You know what's funny... I was FaceTiming Jason and I looked at him. He was in a suit and I was like... ‘Why are you dressed up?’ And he's like… ‘It's the finale.’ And I'm like... ‘Okay…’ Now I'm all suspect!”

He didn’t propose, but Jason did pop a bottle of champagne on Instagram in her honor set to the tune of Queen’s “We Are the Champions.”