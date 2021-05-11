Celebrity News May 11, 2021
Bachelor Nation’s Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick Engaged!
Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, 35, and boyfriend Jason Tartick, 32, are getting married!
Bristowe shared the news on Instagram as she showed off her giant ring. One pic reflected Kaitlyn’s shock over her new bling, another appeared to show the moment Jason popped the question as an emotional Kaitlyn covered her face in surprise.
She wrote in the caption, “Don’t pinch me.”
In November, Bristowe took home the Mirroball Trophy on “Dancing with the Stars.” At the time, she told “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay she thought Jason was going to propose that night!
Bristowe said, “You know what's funny... I was FaceTiming Jason and I looked at him. He was in a suit and I was like... ‘Why are you dressed up?’ And he's like… ‘It's the finale.’ And I'm like... ‘Okay…’ Now I'm all suspect!”
He didn’t propose, but Jason did pop a bottle of champagne on Instagram in her honor set to the tune of Queen’s “We Are the Champions.”
Fans first met Kaitlyn as she vied for Chris Soules’ heart on Season 19 of “The Bachelor.” She went on to become the Season 11 Bachelorette in 2015, getting engaged to Shawn Booth. They split a few years later, and in 2019 she met Jason while recording her podcast “Off the Vine.” Tartick is part of Bachelor Nation, too — he appeared on Season 22 of “The Bachelorette” with Becca Kufrin.