Kate Middleton Breaks Silence on Missing Trooping the Colour

Kate Middleton has broken her silence on missing a Trooping the Colour event as she continues to battle cancer.

“I wanted to write and let you know how proud I am of the entire Regiment ahead of the Colonel’s review and Trooping of the Colour," she says in a letter to the Irish Guard.

"I appreciate everyone trooping this year has been practicing for months and dedicating many hours to ensuring their uniforms and drill are immaculate."

She goes on, “Being your colonel remains a great honor, and I am very sorry that I’m unable take the salute at this year’s Colonel’s review. Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment, however I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon.”

Days ago, Hello! magazine reported that while attending the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landings, a veteran asked William if Kate is “getting better.”

He replied, "She'd have loved to be here.”

Meanwhile, an insider tells Us Weekly, “Kate’s feeling strong enough to be very involved with the kids. She’s been an active parent.”

A second source adds, “Kate’s recovery is going well. She’s not able to see many people because she is susceptible to getting sick and they don’t want her compromised, but she’s up and about.”

The insider went on to share that Kate’s team is “reevaluating what she’s going to be able to take on when she comes back,” explaining, “She may never come back in the role that people saw her in before.”

For now, she’s keeping busy with her children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, at their summer home, Anmer Hall. Prince William is currently on a break from royal duties as well, due to the surprise general election taking place July 4.