Getty

Pat Sajak, 77, is saying goodbye to “Wheel of Fortune” after 41 years!

Tonight’s episode marks his last, and a first look reveals his touching tribute to fans.

In the video, posted by Variety, he says, “The time has come to say goodbye. I have a few thanks and acknowledgements before I go. And I want to start with all of you watching out there. It’s been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes, night after night, year after year, decade after decade. And I’ve always felt that the privilege came with the responsibility to keep this daily half-hour a safe place for family fun. No social issues. No politics. Nothing embarrassing, I hope. Just a game. But gradually it became more than that.”

Sajak goes on, “A place where kids learn their letters, where people from other countries honed their English skills, where families came together along with friends and neighbors and entire generations. What an honor to play even a small part in all that. Thank you for allowing me into your lives.”

On Thursday, Vanna White shared her own farewell to Pat.

In a video tribute, she said, “I don't know how to put into words what these past 41 years have meant to me, but I'm going to try.”

White continued, “Eight thousand episodes went by like that. When I first started, I was so green. You made me so comfortable and made me so confident, Pat. You made me who I am. You really did. As the years have gone by, we've grown up on television, but we've also shared so much more behind the scenes and as much fun as we had on camera. Those memories, milestones and life events we shared with our families, outside the studio are my favorite.”

Looking back, she said, “We've watched our children grow up together. We've traveled all over the world. We've eaten hundreds of meals together. We've laughed. We've cried. We've celebrated.”

White got emotional as she said, “What an incredible and unforgettable journey we've had. And I've enjoyed every minute of it with you.”

She called him a “brother” and “true lifelong friend,” telling him, “I love you, Pat.”

Sajak announced his retirement in June 2023, writing on X, “Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all.”

The show launched in 1975 with Chuck Woolery as host. Sajak took over the position in 1981.

Sajak now holds the Guinness World Record for longest-running game show host, after surpassing former “Price Is Right” host Bob Barker in 2019.

His only break from the show was in November 2019, when he had to undergo emergency surgery for a blocked intestine. Hostess Vanna White filled in for Sajak while he was recovering.

In 2021, Pat celebrated 40 years on “Wheel of Fortune,” tweeting, “When I started hosting ‘Wheel’ (with Susan Stafford) on this date 40 years ago, the top 10 TV shows included ‘Dallas,’ ‘Three’s Company,’ ‘The Jeffersons’ and ‘The Dukes of Hazzard.’ Ronald Reagan was in his 1st year as president. Number 1 song: Olivia Newton-John’s ‘Physical.’”

Now, Ryan Seacrest is preparing to take over as host.

“Extra” spoke with Seacrest in September, and he gushed, “I love the game. I love what Pat and Vanna have built and done over the years, and I love to celebrate the contestants and give them money. What’s better than that?”