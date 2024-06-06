Getty

“Glee” alum Darren Criss and his wife Mia Swier are now parents of two!

On Thursday, Criss announced the birth of his second child, who was born on June 3.

Along with posting a pic of their newborn son with sunglasses on, he wrote on Instagram, “M & D just delivered their follow-up single.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

They named their son Brother László Criss, adding, “And yes his first name is Brother 💛.”

In December, the couple announced that they were expecting.

Along with photoshopping himself, Mia, and their daughter Bluesy into the “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” poster, he wrote, “And COMING SOON… let’s hope the sequel is better than the photoshop.”

The poster also included positive pregnancy tests.

The news came nearly two years after Darren and Mia welcomed Bluesy.