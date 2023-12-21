Darren Criss & Mia Swier Expecting Baby #2

“Glee” alum Darren Criss and his wife Mia Swier have another baby on the way!

On Thursday, Darren announced the news on Instagram.

Along with photoshopping himself, Mia, and their daughter Bluesy into the “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” poster, he wrote, “And COMING SOON… let’s hope the sequel is better than the photoshop.”

The poster also included positive pregnancy tests.

The news comes nearly two years after Darren and Mia welcomed Bluesy.

In the spring of 2022, Darren announced Bluesy’s arrival, writing, “M & D made some sweet music.”

The couple got married in 2019.

The year before, the then-engaged Criss expressed his excitement for his future life with Mia. He told Us Weekly, “It’s a long time coming, and I’m excited for the next chapter. It feels great.”

While they were on lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, Criss took to social media to show appreciation for Mia. He gushed on Instagram, “With so much pain and frustration plaguing our information intake, I thought I’d take a small moment to appreciate the light that is my Mia. This past week marked 10 years of our lives together. 10. I used to hear a number like that and think — no way. But here I am, lucky enough to get to say the number.”