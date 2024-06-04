NBC

Michael Richards, best known for playing Kramer on “Seinfeld,” was emotional and contrite as he sat down with Hoda Kotb for a “Today” interview.

The sit-down marked his first TV interview since he was canceled in 2006 over a racist rant onstage at the Laugh Factory in Hollywood.

Hoda started by asking, “How are you different today than you were on that day?”

He replied, “The difference… probably more aware of myself. Anger, looking at it very closely. It is something that is always with us, certainly with me. Not as horrible as it was 18 years ago. Anger had a hold of me.”

Michael continued, “I canceled myself out. Take an exodus, get away from show business and see what the heck is going on inside me to have been so despicable that night, losing my cool and hurting people."

Kotb asked if he felt like he has made amends. A somber Richards replied, “I think so,” adding that eventually he got to a place where he could forgive himself.

She also asked about his prostate cancer diagnosis in 2018, and how that changed him.

“I thought I was going to go, really — I had given in to that,” he recalled. “And then I found out that if we move fast enough we could get at the cancer, and I had a great surgeon… at Cedars-Sinai there in Los Angeles… I made it. I beat it.”

His medical journey was also the catalyst for the 74-year-old to release his new memoir "Entrances and Exits," hitting bookstores today.

Michael said of battling cancer, “That certainly motivated me to get at the book because I went through a big review of my life.”

Richards also revealed that he revisited his famous role as Kramer while watching “Seinfeld” a few years ago with his son Antonio, when he was 9.

Hoda asked, “Did he think you were funny?”

Michael replied, “Oh, yeah, indeed. Everybody, the whole show was just cooking.”

His son’s favorite character, however, was Wayne Knight’s Newman.

As for his book, the actor said he hopes people take away “that I’m human” and “striving to be a better person.”

He added, "Just discovering myself along the way. It's really a pleasure. It's hard work, though, in dealing with the living and the dying, I think, when I got close to that four and a half years ago."