Jason Alexander Reacts to ‘Seinfeld’ Reboot Rumors (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Jason Alexander is weighing in after Jerry Seinfeld recently hinted at a “Seinfeld” reboot.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert caught up with Alexander at an afternoon of Texas Hold ’em hosted by Bryan Cranston. The event was for the benefit of the Entertainment Community Fund.

Jason said of the “Seinfeld” reports, “There is only one reason for that rumor. Apparently, at the end of some stand-up thing, [Jerry] went, ‘Larry [David] and I are thinking of something.’ Good for you. I don’t know anything about it… No one called me. Apparently, they don’t need George and they may not need Elaine ’cause Julia [Louis-Dreyfus] and I went, ‘Do you know anything about this? I don’t know anything about this,’ and I just talked to Michael [Richards] the other day and I don’t think he knew anything about it.”

Alexander went on to say he was happy to be there to support actors who had been out of work for 118 days.

“We feel great. The strike is done… A lot of our friends… you never get to see and never think about that work every day on film sets and TV sets… We are such a big industry… hundreds of thousands of people who have been really struggling. I’m hoping we can finally go, ‘Come on back, we will get you back to work.’”

During the strike, Jason made his directorial debut on Broadway with the romantic comedy “The Cottage” starring Eric McCormack.

“When they took away TV and film, we go theater,” Jason said. “That was thrilling, and Eric was brilliant in the show and we had a lovely run. It couldn’t have come at a better time, as far as keeping our heads in the game.”