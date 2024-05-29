Getty Images

Days after his life was cut short, new details have been released about “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor’s death.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has revealed that Wactor died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Wactor’s death has been classified as a homicide.

On Saturday, Wactor was leaving his job as a bartender with a female co-worker when they came upon car thieves. The thieves reportedly shot him without provocation. Wactor is said to have protected his co-worker.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Johnny’s mother Scarlett and brothers Grant and Lance, who said they are devastated by his murder.

Grant didn’t think the news was “real” at first. He said, “I called him, three or four times, tried to text him… No one was 100% sure… That is what they had been told by friends of friends… I was calling the hospital, called the police as many times I could, had a hard time getting through until I finally got somebody to put me in touch with the detective. Once I got a hold of the detective, we were pretty confident that we were right.”

“It was mostly shocking and not thinking that it was real,” Grant noted of how he felt in that moment. “You can’t make sense of it.”

Lance spoke with Johnny “six days before” the tragedy, saying, “Had a nice conversation with him and didn’t think that would be the last time I would have one with him.”

He emphasized, “The worst part is that you don’t get another one.”

According to Scarlett, Johnny would have given the car to the thieves.