Celebrity News May 26, 2024
Johnny Wactor, 'General Hospital' Actor, Dies at 37
"General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor has died at 37, his agent confirms to People magazine.
"Not just a talented actor who was committed to his craft but a real moral example to everyone who knew him," David Shaul said in a statement to the outlet. "Standing for hard work, tenacity and a never give up attitude. In the highs and lows of a challenging profession he always kept his chin up and kept striving for the best he could be. Our time with Johnny was a privilege we would wish on everyone. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After over a decade together, he will leave a hole in our hearts forever."
Wactor's mother told TMZ he and another person found three men attempting to steal his car's catalytic converter. Though he did not intervene, he was shot and killed.
Born August 31, 1986, in Charleston, South Carolina, he made his TV debut on an episode of "Army Wives" in 2007.
Among his 50 credits, he played Brando Corbin on over 160 episodes of "General Hospital," from 2020-2022.
He is survived by his mom and his two brothers.