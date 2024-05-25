Getty Images

Nicki Minaj filmed her own shocking arrest in Amsterdam Saturday, where she was arrested and charged with allegedly "exporting soft drugs."

THR reports the rapper was detained at Schipol Airport in Amsterdam for "possession of soft drugs."

Police revealed Minaj — who was not named — was fined and released.

“After consultation with the Public Prosecution Service, the suspect was fined and can continue her journey,” a statement read.

Meanwhile, Nicki had filmed her combative interactions with Dutch officials earlier. Accused of "carrying drugs," Minaj can be heard asserting, "I'm not going in there. I need a lawyer present."

The 41-year-old seemed mystified as to why she was being taken into custody, eventually getting into a police vehicle. She vehemently denied wrongdoing.

The arrest led to the cancellation of her Pink Friday 2 world tour performance in Manchester. Live Nation said in a statement, “Despite Nicki’s best efforts to explore every possible avenue to make tonight’s show happen, the events of today have made it impossible. We are deeply disappointed by the inconvenience this has caused.”