Nick & Aaron Carter’s Family Rift Explored in ‘Fallen Idols’ Doc — Watch the Trailer!

Getty Images

Nick Carter and his late brother Aaron Carter are the subjects of the new ID documentary series “Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter.”

The series will center on the two brothers’ complicated relationship, as well as sexual assault allegations against Nick by three women and the mental health struggles that Aaron faced before his 2022 death.

The four-part doc will feature interviews with Melissa Schulman, Ashley Repp and Shannon “Shay” Ruth, who have all accused Nick of alleged sexual assault. One of Carter’s family members will also participate in the documentary, as well as his ex-girlfriend Kaya Jones.

Aaron’s former fiancée and mother of his son, Melanie Martin, will also appear in the doc.

Over the years, Nick has vehemently denied the sexual assault claims, even suing Schulman, Ruth, and one other accuser for defamation.

Nick has not commented on the docuseries, which will premiere over two nights on May 27 and May 28.