Nick Carter in Tears Honoring Brother Aaron Carter at Backstreet Boys Concert (Video)

Getty Images

Nick Carter broke down in tears at one of the Backstreet Boys’ U.K. concerts on Sunday, as the band honored his late brother Aaron Carter.

Twitter user @BellasNumptyx shared a video of the group onstage at the O2 Arena in London as a photo of Aaron flashed on the jumbotron with the words “Aaron Carter 1987 to 2022.”

Kevin Richardson addressed the crowd, explaining that their 2019 track “No Place” was “very special to us because that song is about family. Everybody in here, we all grew up together.”

Nick began to cry as his bandmates rallied around him and gave him hugs.

Kevin continued, “Tonight we have a little bit of heavy hearts because we lost one of our family members yesterday and we wanted to find a moment in our show to recognize him. Nick’s little brother Aaron Carter passed away yesterday...”

Over the weekend, Nick, 42, addressed his brother’s death on Instagram.

He wrote, "My heart has been broken today. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed."

He went on, "Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz., now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth….God,Please take care of my baby brother."

Aaron, 34, had been battling addiction for many years.

Over the weekend, Aaron’s twin sister Angel also remembered her brother on Instagram. She wrote, "To my twin… I loved you beyond measure. You will be missed dearly. My funny, sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you ... and I promise to cherish them."

Angel continued, "I know you're at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again. 💔."

In 2019, Nick and Angel took out a restraining order against their brother "in light of Aaron's increasingly alarming behavior."

They did so, according to a statement by Nick at the time, because Aaron harbored "thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child," saying they were "left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family. We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else."

Aaron's other sibling, sister Bobbie Jean, 40, was not a part of the legal action. A fifth Carter sibling, singer Leslie Carter, died of an OD at 25 in 2012.

Aaron was found dead in a tub in his Lancaster, California, home early Saturday. No foul play is suspected.

His teen crush, Hilary Duff, broke hearts when she took to Instagram to eulogize Aaron, who had professed his love for her for many years, well into their adulthood and through her marriage and motherhood.

She wrote, "For Aaron- I'm deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world. You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent...boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy."