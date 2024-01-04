Nick Carter Breaks Silence on Sister Bobbie Jean Carter’s Death

Getty Images

Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter is remembering his sister Bobbie Jean Carter following her untimely death at 41.

Carter, who lost brother Aaron Carter in 2022 and sister Leslie Carter in 2012, wrote, "It may take a lifetime to fully process the loss my family has endured over the years–most recently, with the sudden passing of our sister Bobbie Jean. I am completely heartbroken."

He included a childhood photo and continued, "Thank you for all your love and kind words. We are reminded again that life is precious, fleeting and to cherish the time we have with the ones we love. I know she is finally at peace with God. I love you BJ."

Nick’s younger sister Angel also paid tribute to Bobbie Jean just after her death.

She wrote on Instagram, “You had a great sense of humor, and a lively spirit. Growing up, I was your baby, and you were my best friend. Life wasn’t fair to you, that I know. Sometimes, it feels like you didn’t have a shot, no matter what.”



Angel went on, “Experiencing innocence instead of being burdened by trauma, pain, and suffering is incredibly important for children, particularly at such a young age. I know why Leslie, Aaron, and now you ended up in the circumstances that you did. I share that pain we experienced during our childhood and I’m sorry you didn’t have an opportunity for a better life.”

She urged cultivating “a society where seeking mental health support is met with understanding and encouragement.”

Bobbie Jean died December 23, and TMZ has released details surrounding her death.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office told the site that Bobbie Jean — like Aaron — was found unresponsive in a bathroom at her Tampa home.

She was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

Deputies stated there was no sign of drugs or paraphernalia at the scene, nor signs of foul play.