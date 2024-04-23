Ryan Gosling & Emily Blunt Want a Karaoke Duet in 'The Fall Guy' Sequel! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt are dishing on their new action-comedy “The Fall Guy.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Ryan and Emily, who expressed the need for a sequel so they can do a duet!

In “The Fall Guy,” Emily’s character does some karaoke, but Ryan isn’t part of the scene since his character doesn’t get to the bar in time.

Emily noted that she would have loved it if Ryan were a part of the karaoke scene, saying, “I could have done with a little help.”

Ryan explained that there was a lot of back-and-forth deciding on a song for the scene. "If I could tell you, the text chain... what it took to find the song that Emily would sing," he recalled.

"Ryan's suggestions were either completely obscure or Meatloaf," Emily chimed in. "There was no wiggle room."

Ryan responded "What is wrong with that? What world are we living in? 'I Would Do Anything for Love'... Emily Blunt singing that? Come on! And that does turn into a duet, by the way."

Blunt quipped, “Actually, you now what? We’ll do Meatloaf in the sequel.”

Ryan was more than happy with the idea, joking, “Can I get a copy of this?” He added, "I'm in. You don’t have to twist my arm. I just don't know that Emily would do it again."

Emily noted, “Well, as long as you take the high notes.”

Referencing Gosling’s recent show-stopping performance of “I’m Just Ken” at the 2024 Oscars, Emily said, “We know he's got pipes. We've seen quite enough of that. He needs his glittery pink number in order to sing. Pink power."

"It does help," Ryan agreed. "Every little bit helps."

“The Fall Guy” is a love letter of sorts to stunt doubles and their craft.

Ryan said, “They risk so much for us, and they really just go uncredited. And when they’re not doing stunts, they’re also on set making sure everyone is safe and just doing safety, in general. They’re just wonderful people and real artists and brilliant, and the way that they design these stunts and everything that goes into it… It’s worth making a movie about, and it’s been fun to sort of put the spotlight on them.”

Emily added, “I think this movie was the full embrace of stunts, being done practically and in the old-school way, and to celebrate that way of doing things, because CGI can be helpful but it’s used so limitlessly that these guys don’t get a chance to show their extraordinary skills.”

While Ryan credits his stunt doubles for doing all the “cool” scenes, he did a scary stunt at the very beginning of the movie where his character does a 12-story fall.

He admitted, “This character is someone that’s not afraid of this, but I myself was very afraid of this, so I added at the end, right before I do it, I put on sunglasses for no reason except that you can see the fear in my eyes.”

In the movie, Emily plays a director, seemingly inspired by "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig. Emily commented, "The pink jumpsuit is a bit of a nod to Greta."

She elaborated, "I was asked if she was more [Christopher] Nolan or [Greta] Gerwig. I think more Gerwig, but I haven't been seen Chris Nolan in a pink jumpsuit. I'd quite like to. It could be fun."

Ryan, who starred in “Barbie,” and Emily, who starred in “Oppenheimer,” also joked about not being over their Barbenheimer rivalry, which they say is still “alive and kicking.”

Ryan quipped, "My blood is boiling."

Emily added, "It's a fresh, fleshy wound."