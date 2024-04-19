Emma Stone’s Surprise Involvement in Taylor Swift’s ‘Tortured Poets Department’

Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s new double album “The Tortured Poets Department” has a surprise writer!

Swift’s close friend and Oscar winner Emma Stone got a credit on her song “Florida!!!”

Swift recently opened on the inspiration behind the song.

She told iHeartRadio, “'Florida!!!' is a song I wrote with Florence and the Machine, and I think I was coming up with this idea of like, what happens when your life doesn’t fit, or your choices you’ve made catch up to you.”

“You’re surrounded by these harsh consequences and judgment, and circumstances did not lead you to where you thought you’d be and you just want to escape from everything you’ve ever known,” Taylor elaborated before asking, “Is there a place you could go?”

“I'm always watching, like, ‘Dateline,’" Swift went on. "People have these crimes that they commit, where they immediately skip town and go to? They go to Florida. They try to reinvent themselves, have a new identity, blend in. And I think when you go through a heartbreak, there's a part of you that thinks, 'I want a new name. I want a new life. I don't want anyone to know where I've been or know me at all.' And so that was the jumping off point behind where would you go to reinvent yourself and blend in? Florida."

Florida is also one of the first stops that Swift made on her Eras tour after news broke about her split with Joe Alwyn.

In January, “Extra” spoke with Emma, who opened about Taylor’s support after winning Best Performance by a Female Actor — Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes

She said, “Beautiful. So sweet, and the whole night was a little bit crazy, so it's always wonderful to be there with friends.”