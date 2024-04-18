“9-1-1” star Jennifer Love Hewitt has kept her three kids out of the public eye for all these years, but she’s finally showing their faces on the cover of her new memoir “Inheriting Magic: My Journey Through Grief, Joy, Celebration, and Making Every Day Magical.”

For the mystical cover, her kids, Autumn James, 10, Atticus James, 8, and Aidan James, 2, surround Jennifer, who has a book open and a wand in her hand.

It is the first time that Hewitt has shown her kids’ faces, and it wasn’t an easy decision!

She told E! News, “It was the most stressful decision to show our kids or not show them. But my husband and I felt like we couldn't really tell our story without knowing who they are and how they have made our lives so full and magical."

Jennifer has been married to Brian Hallisay for over 10 years.

In the book, Hewitt opens up about her life journey after the passing of her mom Patricia in 2012.

She shared, “My kids also saved me in grief. They are gifts from my mom and have filled our hearts in such an incredible way. This book is for them!"

“I felt healed enough from losing my mom to finally be able to write about it," she emphasized. "I also have seen how creating little bits of magic for my kids and friends makes our memories and everyday lives special. I wanted to honor my mom and how much being a mom means to me and this felt like the best way."

Jennifer is thrilled to show fans “the real me.” She explained, “The mom me and not just the public version which has been so much of my life. It meant a lot in my healing journey to cry and write about my mom, to hurt and still honor her with telling people how special she was and still is in my life."