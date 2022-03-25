Jennifer Love-Hewitt on Her ‘Intense’ Return to ‘9-1-1’

FOX

After that heartbreaking midseason cliffhanger, “9-1-1” star Jennifer Love Hewitt is dishing on her character Maddie Kendall’s return!

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Hewitt, who teased the “intense” upcoming episode, which will address Maddie’s postpartum struggles.

“We answer all questions and all things in one episode,” Love-Hewitt teased. “It is very intense. People were aware that Maddie was starting to deal with postpartum depression.”

When asked if she faced anything similar in real life, she said, “I would say having a pandemic baby this time, I do feel like my postpartum this time was a little more heightened.”

Hewitt noted that work helped her overcome her struggles, saying, “Thankfully I got to go back to work and play Maddie’s story line, which sort of allowed me to release my won in a really beautiful way.”

As for the best parts about being a mom, Jennifer revealed, “My kids are fantastic.”

Jennifer kept it real about the hardships of motherhood, like having “zero personal space.”

Due to that reason, she noted that she needed to work on “peeing alone,” stressing, “That would be great.”

Hewitt recently rocked a wig, which made her look like Alyssa Milano. She commented, “Especially as a mom with three kids, you just get to throw it on and be a different person. It’s so fun.”