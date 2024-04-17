Tori Spelling Admits Using Mounjaro to Lose Baby Weight

Getty Images

Tori Spelling turned to the weight-loss drug Mounjaro to lose weight after welcoming her fifth child.

Spelling spilled the news on her “misSPELLING” podcast, explaining she tried traditional weight-loss methods before opting for the type 2 diabetes medication.

The actress explained, “I did Mounjaro and everyone admits it now. It’s a different time, so I don’t feel shamed saying that.”

Mounjaro, also known as tirzepatide and Zepbound, is used for weight management and improving blood sugar, and became popular alongside other drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy.

Spelling said she was able to shed the pounds after her first four kids, but after Beau was born in 2017, it was a struggle.

Tori was 44 at the time, recalling, “At my heaviest, I was 120 lbs. my entire life. And after Beau, I was 160 lbs.”

She added, “I couldn’t lose the weight and the doctor was like, ‘Well, it’s an age thing.’”

Despite not loving exercise or drinking water, she was desperate, “I did whatever anyone told me to do that was safe, and it just wasn’t working. The weight wouldn’t come off.”

Tori’s doctor decided to put her on hormones as she approached menopause, as well as the weight-loss drug.