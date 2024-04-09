Why Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Slept in Separate Beds for Years

Getty Images

Tori Spelling is opening up about why ex Dean McDermott moved out of their bedroom, and she claims it had nothing to do with their pet pig.

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum took to her “misSPELLING” podcast to explain that it was “his choice” to sleep in separate beds.

Spelling recalled, "Like, he gave an interview saying he stopped sleeping in the bed because of a pig. That is not true."

She went on to confirm that a pig did sleep in their bed, but it was only temporary.

"I was just following orders that it was used to snuggling and it needed that for a few nights," she said. "But then when it peed between us in the bed, he was like, 'The pig's leaving the bed.' And I was like, 'Understood.' And that was it. That was the only night the pig was in the bed."

The way Tori sees it the "animals and kids didn't come between us on the bed,” but the TV did.

"I think I had the TV on for distraction, like, to distract from my life,” she said. “Like, I would just zone out and be entertained, which is what my dad [Aaron Spelling] said that's what he always wanted to do. Like, people have hard days, hard work, hard lives, hard relationships, and it's all individual. And when they get home, they just kinda wanna zone out and be entertained and taken out of their world, escapism."

The 50-year-old added, "So that's what I was just creating for myself. Because guess what? It's funny. He's no longer in my bed. No longer in the marriage."

Back in November, Dean told DailyMail.com that having a pig and dogs in the bedroom, and a chicken in the bathroom, pushed him to sleep in another room starting in 2017.

McDermott said at the time, "We know dogs have accidents, and our particular dogs were having a lot. And I just couldn't deal with that anymore. So, I created a healthy boundary for myself and I said, 'I can't do this. I can't live and sleep in this kind of condition.' I drew that boundary for myself and moved to another room and things just progressed from there. There were no efforts to sort of remedy the problem to get back into the room."

Late last month, Tori officially filed for divorce from Dean, 57, after 18 years of marriage.

TMZ reported Tori listed their date of separation as June 17, 2023, citing irreconcilable differences as the cause of the split.

Days later, “Extra’s” Megan Ryte spoke with Tori at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Spelling said sharing her story on her podcast, “It was time.”

She continued, “I feel like everything comes full circle. When life is supposed to have a shift, it shifts for you and sometimes in a big way. Sometimes we need that, and I feel like there’s a time and a place for everything. People have been literally putting my narrative out there for years and telling my story, my family story, since the beginning, and this is the first time I’m telling my story on my own.”