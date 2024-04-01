Tori Spelling Tells Dean McDermott Mid-Podcast That She Filed for Divorce

Getty Images

Tori Spelling is sharing her divorce with the world.

After news broke on Friday that Spelling had filed for divorce from Dean McDermott after 18 years of marriage, she opened up about the split on her new podcast “MisSPELLING.”

After the podcast was released, Dean spoke out in a video obtained by DailyMail.com, saying, “Tori and I are good."

On the first episode of "MisSPELLING," which dropped Sunday, she shares, “I just filed for divorce,” going on to explain, “I just called Dean and he’s working and I have to tell him and I’m super nervous because I don’t like confrontation and that stopped me for a long time from wanting to do this, and hurting him and protecting him and protecting the kids.”

Spelling shares, “It would have been over a lot sooner,” but reveals she stayed for the kids.

During the episode, she gets on the phone with Dean and says, “I hate to do this while you are… going to work and everything.”

While only airing her side of the conversation, she continues, “They’ve done it. It’s the formality. It’s just the one-sheet you check off, and next you’ll have to sign it.”

Tori then responds to something he says, asking, “Wait, it’s gonna be spun what way? That I’ve had enough of you? What? What do you mean?”

She then tells him, “In all honesty, after this whole journey, if it’s about … who files first, the other person is wrong, I feel like I deserve to file first then,” she said. “You basically put it out there with Daily Mail and said everything you’ve done to me over the years, so I think it makes perfect sense that it followed up that I would file. Because those are things that I would never divulge to anybody, and you did.”

“The Beverly Hills, 90210” alum goes on, “It is just a one-sheet, you literally check ‘divorce’ and ‘irreconcilable differences.’”

Spelling ends the call with, “Love you.”

Afterward, she’s emotional, saying, “I’ve never felt more alone… in 50 years” as her team pipes in to say, “You are not alone,” and, “You are so loved by so many.”

Tori says of Dean’s response, “He was like ‘Great, good, great. Yeah, I have a lawyer. I was going to do this, but cool, saves me $500.’”

Looking ahead at what’s to come and the big changes in her life, she says, “I know you can change at any point in your life… but it is a harder task than you realize… but if you don’t believe it in your soul, in your core, I don’t know how you change that.”

As for the divorce details, in divorce docs obtained by “Extra,” Tori listed their date of separation as June 17, 2023, and cites irreconcilable differences as the cause of the split.

The actress also wants the judge to award her spousal support, while blocking Dean from being granted any support from her.

Spelling also wants Dean to cover her legal fees.

Tori and Dean share five minor children. She wants sole physical custody of the kids with joint legal custody. TMZ reports she indicates she is open to Dean having visitation.

As for their other assets, the papers say those will be divvied up as the case moves forward. There is no mention of a prenup.

Spelling and McDermott wed in 2006.