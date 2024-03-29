Getty Images

Tori Spelling, 50, has officially filed for divorce from Dean McDermott, 57, after 18 years of marriage.

TMZ reports Tori lists their date of separation as June 17, 2023, and cites irreconcilable differences as the cause of the split.

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” star also wants the judge to award her spousal support, while blocking Dean from being granted any support from her.

Spelling also wants Dean to cover her legal fees.

Tori and Dean share five minor children. She wants sole physical custody of the kids with joint legal custody. TMZ reports she indicates she is open to Dean having visitation.

As for their other assets, the papers say those will be divvied up as the case moves forward. There is no mention of a prenup.

Spelling and McDermott wed in 2006.