Tori Spelling on Divorce from Dean McDermott: ‘It Was Time’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Days after filing for divorce from Dean McDermott, Tori Spelling stepped out for the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte spoke with Tori about breaking the news to Dean on her iHeartRadio podcast “misSPELLING,” saying, “It was time.”

“I feel like everything comes full circle. When life is supposed to have a shift, it shifts for you and sometimes in a big way. Sometimes we need that, and I feel like there’s a time and a place for everything,” Tori added. “People have been literally putting my narrative out there for years and telling my story, my family story, since the beginning, and this is the first time I’m telling my story on my own.”

Spelling said she’s “excited” to “own” the narrative.

When asked what else we can expect from her podcast, she quipped, “Nobody’s hearts will be hurt in the making of this podcast. I can promise that… It’s from my perspective, it’s my story… Stuff happens, and I’m going to go back all the way from my childhood to my present and going into my future.”