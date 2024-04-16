Getty Images

Jenna Jameson and her wife Jessi Lawless are over after nearly a year of marriage.

Amid split rumors, Jessi confirmed that they are indeed calling it quits.

In a TikTok video, Lawless claimed that Jameson broke her sobriety after going to an event solo in Chicago.

She said, “I told her in the beginning of our relationship that I was drawing a hard line and drinking had led to so many problems in her life that I would not tolerate it under any circumstances. This is the first time that she’s gone to an event without me since we’ve been married. This is the first time she’s been away from me, I’ve been keeping her on the straight and narrow. She goes to Chicago and she starts drinking and when I confronted her about it, she was definitely trying to lie about it until I told her that I had pictures. ‘People have sent me pictures of you with champagne in your hand.’ She admitted it. I didn’t even really have the pictures, I just told her I did. I knew she was drinking.”

As for what went down after the confrontation, Jessi claimed, “She has no remorse, she told me, point blank, ‘I’m not sorry. I don’t feel sorry.’ I’m literally crying with tears down my face, begging for some sort of remorse from her and she had none. She wanted to turn it around and blame me. I don’t know how it’s my fault but maybe I shouldn’t have had such high expectations.”

Jessi revealed that she “filed for an annulment” and seemed confident about the proceedings, saying, “It shouldn’t take long to finalize.”

Lawless ended the video with a message for Jameson, saying, “I love you with all of my heart and I really hope the best for you.”

Jenna has not publicly commented on the split.

Last year, the two said “I do” in an intimate wedding in Las Vegas.

At the time, Jenna gushed to People magazine, “I found the person that I truly should have always been with.”

She added, "I try to go over in my mind why I ever dated or married men, and it's selfish and bad to say, but I think my driving force were children. And now that I've really found myself, I'm just accepting of everything that I feel inside and don't shove everything down."

They met in 2022 after Jenna started commenting on Jessi’s TikTok page. Lawless confessed she didn’t realize who it was at first. "I was like, 'Who is this Jenna Can't Lose?'" referring to Jameson’s handle. Then it occurred to her, "It's Jenna fu**ing Jameson. Oh, my God."