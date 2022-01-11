Jenna Jameson Hospitalized with Rare Neurological Disorder After Losing Ability to Walk

Instagram

Jenna Jameson is on the mend after a scary health ordeal.

The former adult film star suffered a series of symptoms like throwing up and losing the ability to walk before doctors were able to diagnose her with the rare neurological disorder Guillain-Barré syndrome.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Guillain-Barré syndrome is “a rare disorder in which your body's immune system attacks your nerves.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Jameson’s partner Lior Bitton provided her Instagram followers with updates over the past few days. Lior explained she was “throwing up for a couple weeks” so they took her to the hospital where she had a CT scan and was released. Jenna’s symptoms, however, got worse after she returned home. “She couldn’t carry herself, the muscles in her legs were very weak so she wasn’t able to walk to the bathroom, she was falling on the way back or to the bathroom. I would have to pick her up and take her to bed.” Bitton said things got worse and “she wasn’t able to walk.”

Jenna headed back to the hospital where she had to undergo an MRI and spinal tests before doctors were able to diagnose her with Guillain-Barré syndrome.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.