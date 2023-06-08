Jenna Jameson & Jessi Lawless Are Married

Instagram

Jenna Jameson, 49, and girlfriend Jessi Lawless, 40, tied the knot in Las Vegas!

The couple said “I do” on May 23 in an intimate wedding ceremony, People magazine reports.

Jenna gushed to the outlet, "I found the person that I truly should have always been with.”

She added, "I try to go over in my mind why I ever dated or married men, and it's selfish and bad to say, but I think my driving force were children. And now that I've really found myself, I'm just accepting of everything that I feel inside and don't shove everything down."

The nuptials took place at the Little Church of the West, the same venue where Jameson’s parents got married. They plan to have a bigger celebration down the road.

Jameson wore a short white dress, a veil, and pink platforms for the occasion, while Jessi opted for a dark suit.

Lawless recalled, "I was standing up there waiting for her, and I looked at the back of the church and I saw her standing there. I looked at my dad and said, 'Dad, go walk Jenna down the aisle right now.'"

She added that Jenna’s dad had passed away.

The women were married by a Johnny Cash look-alike, and Jenna also walked down the aisle to the country icon’s song “Ring of Fire.”

They celebrated by renting a neon green Lamborghini and cruising around the city!

"We went up to Red Rock [Canyon] and drove through there and took some pictures and we just hung out with our family and had fun," said Lawless.

Jenna, who plans to take Jessi’s last name, also explained why they work so well together. "I'm kind of balls to the wall and I ride the wave of my emotions. I just want what I want. And Jessi is very reserved and she thinks everything through, and so it's a good mesh for sure, because she grounds me and I set a fire under her a**."

They met last year after Jenna started commenting on Jessi’s TikTok page. Lawless confessed she didn’t realize who it was at first. "I was like, 'Who is this Jenna Can't Lose?'" referring to Jameson’s handle. Then it occurred to her, "It's Jenna fu**ing Jameson. Oh, my God."