Wynonna Judd’s Daughter Grace Charged with Soliciting Prostitution

Grace Pauline Kelley, daughter of Wynonna Judd and Arch Kelley III, is facing a prostitution charge following her arrest in Alabama last week.

The New York Post reports Kelley, 27, was flashing cars and holding up a sign that read “Ride for a Ride” on a busy highway when she was taken into custody.

At first, authorities charged her with indecent exposure and obstructing government operations, but now the Elmore County Sheriff’s website lists soliciting prostitution as well. All three are misdemeanors.

The Post reports she is still in jail and has not posted her $2,000 bond.

Millbrook Police Chief PK Johnson spoke to DailyMail.com about the incident, saying they received two calls about Grace’s behavior.

When they found her, Kelley was allegedly walking down the highway with her sign and Johnson said she argued with officers “about the legality of what she was doing. And that it was not illegal for her to offer herself in exchange for rides.”

She then left the scene only to allegedly cause a commotion at a Circle K nearby.

“While there, she apparently caused a disturbance with some of the customers,” Johnson said, adding that she left the scene before officers arrived.

They found her nearby flashing cars with her upper and lower body while holding up the sign.

“She was not appropriately dressed,” Johnson said. “She didn’t have the things covered that needed to be covered. And she was holding the ‘Ride for a Ride’ sign while she was in that state and with drivers going by, displaying herself.”

Kelley has a criminal history that includes drug use, and Johnson said, “She might not have had drugs on her at the time she was arrested, but if you look at the booking photo, it hadn’t been long.”

He said her father Arch has been in touch with the police, explaining, “I got the feeling in talking with him, and this is just my opinion, that they’ve tried to help her and to no avail to this point. There have probably been many attempts on their part to get this young lady help.”

A source told DailyMail.com that Wynonna feels “powerless” over her daughter’s situation and “prays for her nonstop.”