April 03, 2023
Wynonna Judd on Bittersweet CMT Awards without Mom Naomi (Exclusive)
On Sunday, Wynonna Judd walked the red carpet at the 2023 CMT Music Awards.
“Extra’s” Alecia Davis spoke to Wynonna, who said it was a “bittersweet” day without her late mother Naomi.
She added, “I woke up and I just I showed up.”
Reflecting on her final performance with Naomi at last year’s CMT Awards, Wynonna admitted she’s “angry.” She explained, “I'm angry that that was the last, because if I had known, of course I would have done things differently and spent a little bit more time with her.”
She elaborated, “Performance gets us into our perfectionism, or at least it does me, and so I would have probably been kinder because I get very nervous and we were standing there and everybody was telling us what to do and it was hectic. I just wish I could have gone, you know, a bit more towards the personal, but hey, that's what I've been doing for 40 years now.”
“It's hard to believe that this is the end of the story,” Judd noted.