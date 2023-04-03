Wynonna Judd on Bittersweet CMT Awards without Mom Naomi (Exclusive)

Reflecting on her final performance with Naomi at last year’s CMT Awards, Wynonna admitted she’s “angry.” She explained, “I'm angry that that was the last, because if I had known, of course I would have done things differently and spent a little bit more time with her.”

She elaborated, “Performance gets us into our perfectionism, or at least it does me, and so I would have probably been kinder because I get very nervous and we were standing there and everybody was telling us what to do and it was hectic. I just wish I could have gone, you know, a bit more towards the personal, but hey, that's what I've been doing for 40 years now.”