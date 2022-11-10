Wynonna Judd on Missing Mom Naomi: ‘She’s with Me’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Wednesday, Wynonna Judd hit the red carpet at the 2022 CMA Awards!

“Extra’s” Alecia Davis spoke with Judd, who opened up about missing her late mother, Naomi Judd.

Wynonna shared, “I saw a picture of her the other day and it said, ‘I’ve lost 10 pounds, Mom.’ I still want her approval, I still look at her like, ‘Oh my God. I’m trying.’ She’s with me.”

“I don’t think our relationships with our mom ever changes,” Wynonna stressed.

As for what she was excited for to the most at the CMAs, Judd answered, “I’m looking forward to getting a picture with Peyton Manning because that’s universal… It’s my calling card to get out of trouble.”

Wynonna was also looking forward to seeing Miranda Lambert, saying, “It’s her birthday party tonight. She invited me and I’m gonna go and we’ll see what happens.”

When asked if she had any predictions for the Entertainer of the Year, Judd answered, ‘I don’t make predictions. It just never works.”