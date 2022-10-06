Wynonna Judd Addresses Rumors She’s Fighting with Ashley Over Mom Naomi’s Will

Getty Images

Wynonna Judd is taking on rumors about her mom Naomi Judd’s will.

In a new interview with People magazine, Wynonna, 58, addresses reports she’s fighting with sister Ashley, 54, over the estate.

Judd insists, “There is no argument.”

The singer said, "Someone told me while I was at Ashley's house, 'Hey, did you know that they're saying this about you?' I went, 'Huh? I'm fighting with Ashley? Oh. Again?' Fighting over what? I have such a great life. Ashley has a great life. Why would we be fighting over the will?"

Naomi took her own life on April 30 at 76. Her husband Larry Strickland was designated by her as executor of her will.

Wynonna said the sisters do not plan to contest the will, explaining they will split the estate when Larry passes away.

"I am the last person in this family — and if Ashley was here, I'd hope she'd agree with me — who knows stuff like this," Wynonna said. "I'm not savvy enough to go, 'I'm going to contest the will.' It never occurred to me."

Wynonna said she and Ashley have been leaning on each other following their mother’s death.

"I feel like we're connected in a way that is so different because I'm an orphan," she said. "Both my parents are gone, and I'm relying on Ashley.” Wynonna reportedly never met her biological father Charles Jordan, who died in 2000. Ashley’s father is Michael Ciminella.

Wynonna added of Ashley, “She's relying on me in a different way that's about compassion. It's not about being successful and smart and capable. It's about, 'I love you.' 'I love you, too.' We're vulnerable with each other, and we're tender."

"As sisters, we disagree on so much. But when it comes to our mother, we both look at each other and go, 'She was quite the character.'"

Delving into their relationship further, Judd said the sisters “were separated at age 14 and 18 by success,” adding, "So we've missed out on a lot of time together."

They are in a good place now with the help of a life coach. "Ashley and I are very different people, and we are learning that we have more in common than we don't. That's really interesting, because when you're younger, you think there's more disconnect. We had a really deep conversation the other day, and we got through it and nobody got hurt."

She went on, "We've been able to work the process our life coach has given us: communication, compromise and compassion. In my disagreements with Ashley and Mom, I never gave up loving them, because I knew behind all that, there was someplace to meet and connect upon. I tell people: Try to find something that you have in common. Ashley and I, when it all goes to hell, can play cards and get along."

Judd insisted, “The best revenge is living well… and the relationship I have with my sister is the most powerful in my life.”

Wynonna previously opened up to People about how she was coping with her mother’s death.

The singer told the magazine, "I'll tell you what I know about death. In death, there is life. I feel both at the same time simultaneously. I feel joy and sorrow. I'm walking in paradox. I'm literally a walking contradiction. I feel joy. I feel pain. I feel light. I feel dark."

Wynonna said the “wicked sense of humor” she shared with her mom is helping her through this tough time.

Reflecting on how she’s managing, she said, "How am I coping? It depends on the [situation]. I'm on the phone talking and all of a sudden I'll just begin to weep. Then 10 minutes later, I'm making a dinner and I'm talking to my husband about our date night. Then my granddaughter comes and I cry some more. I cry a lot. That's okay… It doesn't mean it's a sign of weakness."

Judd said it is difficult to process, "When you lose someone you love, it's like, 'Holy crap, this is really happening. Is this really happening?' Your brain goes, 'No, this isn't really happening.’ Then you go home and I realize, yeah, my mom's not here anymore."

Wynonna set out on her tour The Judds: The Final Tour on September 30, which was meant to feature her and her mom. Wynonna is continuing alone — with the help of some famous friends.

Judd explained, "This is my opportunity to step into a situation that I don't know that I am ready to do what I'm about to do, but I think it's going to heal me. I'm teaching what I want to learn, which is how to have peace and joy in a really negative [space]. I want people to know that they're loved. I want people to know that there is hope."

Helping her along the way will be stars like Martina McBride, Faith Hill, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde and Trisha Yearwood.

The new issue of People hits newsstands on Friday.