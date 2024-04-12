Roberto Cavalli Dead at 83

Getty Images

Famed fashion designer Roberto Cavalli has died at the age of 83.

In a statement on Instagram, his fashion house said, “A life lived with love. It is with great sadness that today we say our final goodbyes to our founder Roberto Cavalli. From humble beginnings in Florence, Roberto succeeded in becoming a globally recognised name loved and respected by all. Naturally talented and creative, Roberto believed that everyone can discover and nurture the artist within themselves. Roberto Cavalli's legacy will live on via his creativity, his love of nature and via his family who he cherished."

The post also included a quote from Cavallai, which read, “Surround yourself with love because love will be the beacon of your life.”

The brand’s creative director Fausto Puglisi paid tribute to Cavalli in the caption of the post. Puglisi wrote, “Dear Roberto, you may not be physically here with us anymore but I know I will feel your spirit with me always. "It is the greatest honour of my career to work under your legacy and to create for the brand you founded with such vision and style. Rest in peace you will be missed and you are loved by so many that your name will continue on, a beacon of inspiration for others, and especially for me."

Roberto Cavalli CEO Sergio Azzolari wrote, “The Roberto Cavalli company shares condolences with Mr. Cavalli’s family loss. His legacy remains a constant source of inspiration."

The cause of his death is currently unknown, but Cavallai had reportedly been ill for some time.

Cavalli is survived by his six kids, as well as his partner Sandra Bergman Nilsonn.