Roberto Cavalli Welcomes Baby #6 at 82

Getty Images

Famed fashion designer Roberto Cavalli is a dad for the sixth time!

Cavalli, 82, and his girlfriend Sandra Nilsson, 38, welcomed a baby boy, who they named Giorgio.

In an interview with Italian magazine Novella 2000, Roberto shared, “Sandra is doing fine, the baby, who was born a week ago right here in Florence, is beautiful and it was really emotional to see him right after he was born.”

Giorgio was named after Roberto’s father, who was killed in WWII.

He said, “His name is Giorgio, like his grandfather, my father... whom the Nazis shot in the Cavriglia massacre when I was four years old.”

Cavalli is the father of Tommaso and Cristina with his first wife Silvanella Giannoni. He has three other children — Robert, Rachele, and Daniele — with second wife Eva Maria Duringer.