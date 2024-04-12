Getty Images

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are heading for divorce after their whirlwind romance on “The Golden Bachelor” and televised wedding three months ago.

The couple announced the news on “Good Morning America,” explaining the root of the problem is their living situation.

Speaking with Juju Chang, Gerry shared, “Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and -- and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to -- dissolve our marriage.”

Chang asked, “Get a divorce?” and Turner replied, “Yes.”

He explained further, “The thing that strikes me the most in our conversations, it’s been how dedicated both of us are to our families … So we look at these situations and I think we just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to, to live apart.”

Nist insisted the “plan” was to make it work, but they couldn’t settle on a house.

“We looked at homes in South Carolina, we considered New Jersey, and we just looked at homes after home, but we never got to the point where we made that decision,” she said.

Despite divorcing, Gerry and Theresa still love each other.

Turner shared, “I still love this person. There’s no doubt in my mind, I still am in love with her. I root for her every day.”

Nist added, “Yeah, I still love him.”

Theresa wanted to send a message to those looking for love in their golden years saying, “We have received so much love and support from so many people who watched ‘The Golden Bachelor,’ and I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope. We want none of that to change for anybody.”

Nist also clarified that reports of Turner’s dating history did not play a part in the split.

“Gerry had already discussed that with me,” she said. “He had explained it to me before the report was ever released, so we were good with that.”

Now, they plan to give their rings back. Theresa said with a laugh, “I think that’s the rule,” while Gerry added, “But you know what? We don't have to give back the memories.”

Chang added after the interview that the couple has a prenup, “And they highly recommend it to others.”

Gerry proposed to Theresa on “The Golden Bachelor” finale in November and the pair wed on TV in January.

Prior to the wedding, Theresa told “Extra” why they wanted to get married on TV.

“It really is a decision based on the fact that we affected so many lives. We had no idea. We feel really sort of a great responsibility to the fans because they're so fully invested and so supportive and they love it, and we just thought it would be so much better to have them included.”

As for tying the knot to quickly she insisted, “He's 72, I'm 70 — we want to start enjoying our lives. So, I know it's really quick. It makes it more exciting.”

They were already thinking about where to live back then.