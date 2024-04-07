Long-Distance 'Golden Bachelor' Lovebirds Gerry & Theresa's Red-Carpet Reunion

Frank Micelotta/ABC

Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner and his wife Theresa Nist made a lovey-dovey red-carpet appearance Friday, their first since it was revealed they still haven't moved in together.

Us Weekly reports the long-distance lovebirds met up at celebration for Hulu on Disney+ that was held in L.A. By virtue of their work on "The Golden Bachelor," the two are bona fide Disney stars.

A week ago, TMZ broke the news that Gerry and Theresa, who wed on January 4, live apart, Gerry in Northern Indiana and Theresa in New Jersey.

The two are reportedly just very established in their respective homes, and Theresa still works. TMZ noted the couple is rumored to be looking at Charleston, South Carolina, as a possible permanent nest.

According to TMZ's sources, even with this unorthodox arrangement, they're "madly in love."