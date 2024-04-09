Nicole Richie Is ‘So Excited’ for Sister Sofia to Be a Mom! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Nicole Richie and Simone Joy Jones are breathing new life into a remake of “Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Nicole and Simone about their new take on the 1991 Christina Applegate comedy classic.

With the birth of sister-in-law Cameron Diaz’s second child and her sister Sofia Richie getting ready to welcome a baby, Nicole said she is ready to babysit in real life!

Nicole is “excited” for Sofia, saying, “I can’t even handle anything.”

Cameron and Benji Madden recently announced the birth of their son Cardinal.

Richie quipped, “What I should do is I should just get a tattoo and be like, ‘I am the best auntie,’ and just, like, have that, you know?”

Nicole also shared her funniest story from being a babysitter as a teen. She said, “I was 16, Britney Spears' album just came out… She loved Britney Spears also and she just, like, performed the whole album for me. So, I think I asked her to do it again and so she did a few times and the mom came home and I was like, ‘This was easy — see you next time!’ And then there wasn't a next time. I never got called back.”

Richie joked that Diaz and her sister probably won’t let her babysit after hearing the story!

Simone stepped into a role made famous by Applegate, who she called “brilliant and bright.”

Jones said she “can’t wait” till she has the chance to meet Christina.

Nicole noted, “This is the movie that made me fall in love with her as an actor.”

Amid Applegate’s health battles, Richie added, “She’s such a powerhouse. She’s an incredible actor. I’ve only met her a few times, but she seems like an incredible person, and it’s such an honor to step into a movie that she really put on the map.”