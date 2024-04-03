Getty Images

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden’s kids are so grown up!

Harlow, 16, and Sparrow Madden, 14, made their red-carpet debut at the L.A. premiere of “Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead.”

The teens posed alongside their famous parents and extended family, including their grandfather Lionel Richie and his girlfriend Lisa Parigi, and Lionel’s ex-wife Brenda Harvey-Richie.

Everyone in the family matched in black attire, with Harlow wearing a black tank and leather pants and Sparrow in faded black jeans and a polo shirt. Nicole opted for a short black dress with gold embellishment at the neckline, while Joel was a little more casual in black jeans and a jacket.

Nicole’s pregnant sister Sofia Richie also attended, but skipped the red carpet.

The crew was out to support Nicole, who stars in the remake.

In the movie, Simone Joy Jones plays a teen named Tanya who is helping an elderly babysitter (June Squibb) take care of her siblings while her mom is at a yoga retreat in Thailand. When the babysitter unexpectedly dies, Tanya gets a job to support the family, and ends up working for Nicole’s character Rose.