Nicole Richie’s Hair Catches Fire as She Blows Out Birthday Candles

Nicole Richie was on fire for her 40th birthday… literally!

The poor star’s hair caught fire while she was blowing out the candles on her birthday cake, and she shared the moment on Instagram.

In the video, she leans forward to blow out a few of the remaining candles when both sides of her hair go up in flames. Nicole screams as her friends reach over to help put out the fire.

She joked in the caption, “Well… so far 40 is 🔥.”

Nicole’s famous friends responded in the comments. Paris Hilton wrote, “OMFG 🙀 Happy Birthday Bill! Hope your ok!🥺 love youuuuu.”

Her hubby Joel Madden dropped Paris’ famous line, “That’s hot.”

While Richie’s brother in law Benji Madden shared, “Happy Birthday Sis love you and thankful for you always ❤️🎉 stay lit 🔥.”

Katy Perry was stunned, writing, “WAIT NO WAY WAIT OMG.”

Antoni Porowski told her, “I feel awful for laughing I’m sry also happy birthday!!”