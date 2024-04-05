Suki Waterhouse Posts First Pic of Baby with Robert Pattinson

Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse, 32, just posted the sweetest photo of her new baby with Robert Pattinson.

In the Instagram pic, the new mom cradles her little one as she looks at the camera.

Waterhouse wrote in the caption, “Welcome to the world angel ❤️.”

Instagram

The “Daisy Jones and the Six” star’s famous friends took to the comments to show support.

Halsey wrote, “ROCKSTAR MOM!” while Lily Colins and Iris Apatow dropped heart-eye emojis.

Paris Hilton posted, “Congratulations love! So happy for you both!🥰”

Alyssa Milano told her, “Now the fun really begins,” and Miranda Kerr shared black hearts.

The post served as confirmation Suki and Robert’s baby had arrived, after DailyMail.com published photos of Pattinson, 37, pushing a stroller with Waterhouse by his side.

In November, Suki confirmed that she was pregnant with her first child with Robert at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico.

In a video posted on X, Waterhouse shimmered head to toe in a pink minidress, feathery coat, and gold-fringe boots.

The “Daisy Jones & the Six” actress told the crowd, "I'm extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on."

She then revealed her baby bump, telling the fans, "I'm not sure if it's working."

A month later, it was reported that the couple was engaged.

A source told People, “They are engaged. They both want to be married. It’s important for them."

At the time, Waterhouse was photographed wearing a giant diamond sparkler on that finger while stepping out with Pattinson in London in photos posted by TMZ.