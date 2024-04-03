Elizabeth Hurley on Son Damian Directing Her in Steamy Sex Scene! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

At 58, Elizabeth Hurley can still bring the heat like she has been for decades!

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Elizabeth and her son Damian after they worked together on his thriller “Strictly Confidential,” which is packed with betrayal and sex.

Damian directed Elizabeth, who said she felt “safe” while filming some steamy love scenes with another woman, even with her son behind the camera.

When asked if it was awkward, Damian answered, “No. I think, you know, when you're making an independent film, every second counts, every minute matters.”

Elizabeth added, “We'd rehearsed. We knew what we were going to shoot, we knew we didn't have much time to shoot it. As Damian said, time was completely of the essence. And it just felt very organic. It felt very true. I didn't feel anything gratuitous in it. And actually, we were pretty pleased with the scene.”

Elizabeth and Damian loved working together.

Damian shared, “It kinda feels like a natural progression. I’ve been writing and directing short films since I was 8, grabbing friends and family members that I could get my hands on, torturing everyone, so really, this was the next step forward.”

Liz promised that she would star in his film, and even gave him a video camera when he was a kid, adding, “He started making baby films and progressed from there!”

As for what kind of director Liz thinks Damian is, she answered, “He’s incredibly focused and knows exactly what he wants!”

“I think he’s definitely chosen this as his [path],” Liz emphasized.

The idea for the story about a woman's tragic death and the mystery around it first came to Damian after he suffered a terrible loss.

He explained, “I first had the idea for this film when I was 17 after I lost a very close friend to suicide, and it was a really devastating time, you know. For me, and a lot of my friends… it was the first real loss that we'd known.”