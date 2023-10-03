Liz Hurley Urges Women to ‘Get Checked’ as She Raises Awareness About Breast Cancer (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Elizabeth Hurley just lit up the Empire State Building pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month!

It is a cause close to her heart, and Hurley has been passionately talking about it since she first teamed up with the Este Lauder Companies Breast Cancer Campaign almost 30 years ago.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi caught up with Liz, who shared, “It’s still killing women and that’s why we’re still in the fight against it.”

Hurley’s grandmother passed away from breast cancer, so it is a mission with a personal connection.

“When Estée Lauder had asked me to join them 28 years ago in this campaign, my grandmother had only recently passed away so it was very fresh in my mind,” she said. “Back then, there were no pink ribbons, nobody on television talking about breast cancer. When my grandmother was diagnosed, we really didn’t know what breast cancer was. We were also scared.”

She added, “I think my grandmother would be astounded to see the breast cancer world today compared to when she left it. I know she would be proud that I still use her name to help others.”

Liz said she continues as global ambassador because “every year there is another milestone to hit, another milestone reached. In spite of all the progress that has been made, one in eight of us will be diagnosed with breast cancer in our lifetimes. That is 13 percent of all women, and progress has been amazing. Since the late '80s, mortality rates have dropped 43 percent, so we’re on the right side — but we just have a long way to go.”

Mona brought up early detection and Liz added, “It is incredibly important to get checked early. Early detection saves a vast amount of lives.”

The actress is also optimistic about the future. “I’m told by all the scientists we support, they’ve all said the only thing standing between today and a cure is funding. Our campaign, we’ve raised $118 million over the years. The more money we raise, the more scientists we can support. And I truly believe there will be a cure for breast cancer.”