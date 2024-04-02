‘Sasquatch Sunset’: Riley Keough on Bigfoot Suit’s Bathroom Challenges! (Exclusive)

Getty/Bleecker Street

“Sasquatch Sunset” stars Riley Keough and Jesse Eisenberg as the hairy leads in a strange yet sweet movie about the secret life of a Sasquatch family roaming the woods of North America.

Riley, Jesse and their co-star Christophe Zajac-Denek talked to “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi about the movie and going through “Sasquatch school” to learn movement and communication.

Keough said of the film, “It's hilarious, but it's also really beautiful and then surprisingly emotional and I remember getting to the end and thinking that was a difficult thing to accomplish.”

She added of the “school,” “We had, like, a little rehearsal period, which was very helpful, because we were able to come up with like, our Sasquatch language and what certain sounds meant and how we would interact with one another.”

Then there was that heavy suit and two hours every day in the bigfoot makeup chair!

Jesse said, “It was very uncomfortable to act… You're wearing glue all over your face, hair in every part… You can't eat because, I'm not complaining, but it was, like, not a very comfortable thing to do.”

Christophe said there was “lots of checking in on one another… If anyone needed, you know, some soup that had been blended, so we could actually like drink through a straw.”

Riley recalled, “It felt like you were kind of like exercising all day. So, you kind of stop and go, ‘Are you good?’”

She went on, “It was hard to walk. So, like, if we walked across a field, we'd be drinking electrolytes and out of breath. It was physically really challenging.”

As for going to bathroom in the suit, Keough said, “You have to go to the bathroom, it's like a whole five-person project where they're unzipping… two people are pulling an arm out…”

Jesse joked, “Somebody's holding our feet while they wait.”

Christophe laughed, adding, “We've never talked about this.”