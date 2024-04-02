Getty Images

“The Bachelorette” alum Blake Horstmann and “Love Is Blind” alum Giannina Gibelli are the parents of a baby boy!

On Tuesday, Giannina announced the birth of their son Heath, who was born last week. She wrote on Instagram, “His first breath took ours away 💙. meet Heath Orion Horstmann born on Good Friday 3/29/24 🦋.”

Gibelli also included a series of photos of their bundle of joy.

“Our lives are brighter, fuller, and forever better,” Gibelli gushed. “Thank you for all of the love and well wishes, Heath has so many people who love him 💫 we’re parents!”

Blake posted a video of himself bonding with Heath. He wrote on his Instagram Story, “All the cliché things are completely true. My heart literally lives outside of me now.”

Blake described Heath’s arrival as the “most incredible and emotional day of our lives.”

Giannina told Us Weekly that Heath is “his father’s twin!” She elaborated, “There are so many similarities it’s adorable to see them light up in each other. As far as personality goes, he’s an Aries like his mama so we’ll see, he just might be the perfect mix of both of us.”

As for how they came up with their little one’s name, she said, “We wanted his name to feel unique and meaningful, it’s a name that’s grounded in nature and his middle name is connected to strength, bravery and adventure. As soon as we said the name out loud we looked at each other and just knew that was it.”

Gibelli revealed that she initially planned to have a “fully unmedicated birth,” but had to pivot.

“I was still able to have the delivery I always wanted while taking control of the situation and advocating for myself every step of the way,” she shared. “I caught my baby, Blake cut the chord, it was the coolest, most empowering and most badass thing I’ve done in my entire life.”

Despite how difficult the birthing process was, Giannina had “the biggest smile on [her] face.”

The couple announced they were expecting in November.

They released a joint statement on Instagram, writing, “First comes love, then comes baby H. We’re so grateful that life has led us here and over the moon to be parents to our sweet baby come spring 2024!”